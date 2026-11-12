Plan For Delays As Flashing Yellow Arrow Project Hits Youree Drive

A DOTD project originally scheduled to begin on November 2nd was rescheduled for November 9th.

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Once again, the DOTD was forced to delay the start of the work in the Shreveport area, and in a recent alert, we are told the work is now set to begin this coming Monday, November 16th. Though there is the possibility it could again be rescheduled, drivers should prepare for some slow traffic for several areas in a couple of high traffic areas in the city.

The project in question is the installment of flashing yellow arrows on turn signals at these major intersections in Shreveport.

Since late 2009, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has authorized the use of flashing yellow arrows nationwide. Flashing yellow arrow signals have been shown to help drivers make fewer mistakes.

They keep motorists safer during heavy traffic and reduce delays when traffic is light. A national study demonstrated that drivers found flashing yellow left-turn arrows more understandable than traditional yield-on-green indications.

Because of these findings, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is attempting to install these at key intersections throughout the state and have just announced the second phase of a project to upgrade a number of traffic signals across Caddo Parish is nearing completion.

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In an effort to complete these final installations in Caddo Parish, beginning Monday, November 16, there will be inside lane closures necessary at the intersection of LA 1 (Youree Drive) and LA 511 (E. 70th Street) in Shreveport (both roadways).

Due to the heavy traffic volume at this intersection, the lane closures will only be in place for up to three days, weather permitting.

Google Maps

In their alert about this project, DOTD informs us that once this location is completed, the contractor will then move to the intersection of LA 3032 (Shreveport-Barksdale Hwy) at Weyman Street in Shreveport to conduct the same operations.

These lane closures will be also only be in place for up to three days, weather permitting.

Google Maps

These two intersections are the final locations for the flashing yellow left turn arrows phase 2 in Caddo Parish.