Shreveport Police Seek Jelisia Nicole Moran In Ulta Beauty Thefts On Youree Drive

A woman suspected of swiping goods from a local beauty store is now facing a series of charges.

Shreveport Police detectives are hunting for a woman who is accused of stealing goods from Ulta Beauty on Youree Drive.

An arrest warrant is out for Jelisia Nicole Moran following an investigation into three reported thefts at the beauty supply store.

When Did These Crimes Happen?

Police believe Moran swiped items from the store at least 3 times. She’s wanted for thefts that happened on August 23, 2025, October 22, 2026, and October 26, 2026. Store management identified Moran as the suspect and reported a combined loss of $1,975.93 in beauty products.

Detectives have checked out the video footage and can clearly see Moran entering the business, concealing merchandise inside a black crossbody bag, and leaving without paying for the concealed items.

Investigators also identified information indicating Moran has at least two prior theft convictions in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

On October 27, 2026, Judges signed a warrant for Moran on a charge of habitual theft. The warrant was issued with no bond.

Shreveport Police will continue identifying retail theft suspects, pursuing warrants, and making arrests. Repeatedly stealing from local businesses will bring continued enforcement and accountability.

Anyone with information regarding Moran’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Shreveport Police Department.