Santa Arrives Early in Bossier City for the Opening of a Luxury Christmas Boutique

If you’ve been looking for the ultimate excuse to lean into the holiday season early, Bossier City just handed us the prettiest gift of all. Mama Noel Designs has officially opened its doors, and stepping inside feels like walking directly into a winter wonderland!

The grand opening was absolute magic, packed with excited visitors soaking in the festive beauty, and even Santa Claus himself made a special trip down from the North Pole to join the celebration.

Walking into Mama Noel’s instantly boosts your mood. The entire boutique is filled with extravagant, high-end decor, and what makes it so much fun is how every section has its own unique personality. From a playful carnival and circus room to a gorgeous pink holiday display featuring pink nutcrackers and designer ribbon, there is literally a theme for every style.

Whether you’re hunting for luxury Christmas trees, real-touch greenery, gingerbread decor, or custom wreaths, this shop has everything to transform your home.

The store is the vision of owner Jennifer Maxwell-Lebleu, who walked around greeting guests during the grand opening with infectious holiday cheer. If you aren’t quite in the Christmas spirit yet, Jennifer will get you there, in the absolute best way possible, of course!

“Embracing the extravagance of Christmas has always been a lifelong passion of mine,” Jennifer shares. “My quest for distinctive and luxurious items took me to larger cities, and it was this pursuit that led to the creation of Mama Noel’s in 2021. As a comprehensive eCommerce Christmas store, we aim to deliver festive delights across the USA and, now, internationally.”

Now, we’re lucky enough to have that full luxury experience right here in Bossier City! Whether you need expert inspiration for your tree or just want to treat yourself to a little holiday happiness, make sure to stop by and check out their stunning collections.

Visit Mama Noel Designs:

Address: 1700 Old Minden Rd, Suite 175, Bossier City, LA 71111

Hours: Monday through Saturday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday: Seasonal hours (12:00 PM – 5:00 PM during holiday kickoff)