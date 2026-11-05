Help Out SPD! Alleged Sexual Battery Leads to Arrest Warrants for Shreveport Man

The Shreveport Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for a Shreveport man following an investigation into allegations of sexual battery.

Back in September, investigators started investigating a reported sexual assault involving a 61 year-old female victim at a location in the 6900 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

During the investigation, SPD Detectives looked through surveillance footage and conducted a recorded interview with the victim regarding the alleged incidents in the case.

As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Brady Vine on four counts of Misdemeanor Sexual Battery.

From SPD:

“Anyone with information regarding Vine’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Vine is wanted at this time and is presumed innocent until proven guilty.“