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Help Out SPD! Alleged Sexual Battery Leads to Arrest Warrants for Shreveport Man
By Rueben Wright,3 days ago
The Shreveport Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for a Shreveport man following an investigation into allegations of sexual battery.
Back in September, investigators started investigating a reported sexual assault involving a 61 year-old female victim at a location in the 6900 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
During the investigation, SPD Detectives looked through surveillance footage and conducted a recorded interview with the victim regarding the alleged incidents in the case.
As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Brady Vine on four counts of Misdemeanor Sexual Battery.
From SPD:
“Anyone with information regarding Vine’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.
Vine is wanted at this time and is presumed innocent until proven guilty.“Click here to view photo galleryClick here to view photo gallery