Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Shreveport

Help Out SPD! Alleged Sexual Battery Leads to Arrest Warrants for Shreveport Man

By Rueben Wright,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HlLrA_1Gn9NACa00

The Shreveport Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for a Shreveport man following an investigation into allegations of sexual battery.

Back in September, investigators started investigating a reported sexual assault involving a 61 year-old female victim at a location in the 6900 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

During the investigation, SPD Detectives looked through surveillance footage and conducted a recorded interview with the victim regarding the alleged incidents in the case.

As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Brady Vine on four counts of Misdemeanor Sexual Battery.

From SPD:

Anyone with information regarding Vine’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Vine is wanted at this time and is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Click here to view photo galleryClick here to view photo gallery
Add to Preferred Sources

Comments