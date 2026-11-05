Heartwarming Praise Earns Shreveport Resident Major Community Award

Northwest Louisiana kids who might be somewhat lost in the public school system are blessed with a super heroine of their own!

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According to the nomination letter we received from Brittany Jennings, that super heroine is Shreveport’s own, Sam Legg!

Sam has made it her personal mission to see that these children get all that life has to offer and for her efforts, she only wants God to get all the glory!

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However, because of that beautiful letter from Brittany, the word about Sam is out and we are so glad to know about her.

Just read what Brittany wrote about Sam in her nomination letter and you’ll see just how easy it was to name her this week’s recipient of the Kiss Country Caught in the Act Award.

Sam Legg is someone who goes above and beyond for her friends, family, and community and never expects anything in return. I’ve personally seen her help her employees without a second thought and treating them like family. Making sure they always have what they need. She’s in the process of opening a community school for kids slipping through the cracks in the public school system. She tirelessly to make sure every child gets the schooling and education they deserve. She runs in circles for her children and her family and never complains. She doesn’t all with a servants heart and honoring God in every step. Giving him the glory over and over. I’m honored to call her my boss and my friend. She’s is beyond deserving of some recognition.

Sam Legg, because you’ve been ‘Caught in the Act’ the gang at Ernest’s Orleans Restaurant have a $100 gift certificate for you to come have dinner on them!

Click here to nominate someone deserving of the Caught In The Act Award

Take a listen to the phone call we made to Sam to let her know that she was this week’s Caught In The Act Award recipient.