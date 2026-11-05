Possession of a Stolen Firearm Leads to Arrest of a Shreveport Man

Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Abatement Team (VCAT) members arrested a man following an investigation on David Raines Road.

Officers saw several men walking away from the apartment complex and saw one carrying a firearm. Officers contacted the man with the gun, identified as Laterrion Edwards, and were able to recover a stolen 9mm with ammunition and a magazine.

TSM-Rueben Wright

Edwards was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Negligent Carrying of a Firearm. He was transported to the Shreveport Police Jail for processing, and the firearm was submitted as evidence.

From SPD:

“Our officers continue working to recover stolen firearms and address firearm complaints in our neighborhoods.

Special thanks to the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, SPD Patrol, and Caddo Parish Juvenile Services for their assistance and continued partnership in keeping our neighborhoods safe.“