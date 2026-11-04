Louisiana Association for the Blind Hosting Ultimate Gun Raffle

If you’re a gun enthusiast, the Louisiana Association for the Blind is holding the mother of all raffles!

Download the KXKS Mobile App Now

For the fourth year, the LAB is putting on their “52 Over 52 Weeks Raffle” and this is the stuff dreams are made of.

When you purchase a $100 raffle ticket for this fundraiser, you’ll be eligible for a drawing every week for an entire year for a brand new gun, and you could win multiple times! And this year, because there are 53 Fridays in the year, you’ll be have an extra chance to win, for a total of 53.

Tickets for these incredible drawings are only $100 each and there will only be a total of 1,000 sold, so make sure to get yours before they are all gone.

READ MORE: CPKC Announces Holiday Train First Louisiana Stop in Shreveport

Drawings begin on Friday, January 1st, 2027 and will continue every Friday throughout 2027. Winners will be determined by Friday’s Pick Three Louisiana Lottery.

Each ticket is good for 52 chances + 1 to win premium guns from quality manufacturers!

And the best part is that all the proceeds from this fundraiser will stay right here in our community, helping them create jobs, independence, and opportunities for individuals who are blind or visually impaired.

The Louisiana Association for the Blind believes that vision loss should never limit someone’s ability to enjoy the hobbies and traditions they love, and that includes hunting and shooting sports. Through adaptive technology and training, individuals who are blind or low vision can safely take part in outdoor recreation that brings independence, confidence, and joy. And your ticket purchase will provide much needed aid in those efforts.

To purchase your ticket online, just go HERE to 52over52weeks.com