Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said Saturday that Friday’s nationwide ground stop proves her case against the priorities of President Trump, who she has repeatedly accused of abandoning his promises and the America First agenda.

“This FAA ground stop and Gov response is the greatest case for America First policies,” Greene wrote on X. “Not foreign wars first policies. I thought MAGA was supposed to be America First with Trump leading the way to fix our problems at home. But instead we ended up with MIGA, big donor favors, pay to play pardons, and friends and family Gov contracts.”

Trump did not immediately address the public about the flight shutdown. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins said on Saturday that he “has yet to say a single word about this nationwide ground stop” and that the White House’s Saturday travel lid means no public appearances are expected.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, wrote Friday night that Trump “was MIA today while 1.5 million Americans were stranded at airports.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Saturday that he and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin have spoken with the president. “Well, the two of us have talked to him. He’s in,” Duffy said.

[NOTE: Duffy blamed both Congress for failing to adequately fund upgrades to “an incredibly old air traffic control system” and a contractor who was working on upgrades when the failure that triggered the ground stop occurred.]

Mullin said at Friday’s White House briefing, as he and Duffy addressed the ground stop: “This is what the leadership of President Trump looks like.” He added Saturday that Trump “puts leaders in place, and he allows them to lead.”

In a separate post, Greene wrote that Americans “fell for the total garbage that they got fed at that press conference.” She also argues the country is over $40 trillion in debt and has spent about $15 trillion on foreign wars while infrastructure is “falling apart.”

Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA), the Ranking Member on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, said Saturday that her team is in contact with the FAA and that “technology issues related to how planes communicate through primary frequencies, backup frequencies, and other issues will be something the Commerce Committee will be reviewing.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Trump Over Ground Stop: "I Thought MAGA Was Supposed to Be America First" - Duffy: "He's In"