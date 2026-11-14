Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave a keynote address at the Federalist Society’s National Lawyers Convention in Washington on Friday evening, defending the Trump administration’s foreign policy choices, including the Iran War.

Rubio said the goal of the U.S. military campaign against Iran may sound “simplistic” — but emphasized that “ensuring that they never have a nuclear weapon” was paramount.

The State Department shared the full video and transcript of Rubio’s appearance:

If Iran did have nuclear capability, Rubio said, they would “hold this nation hostage” — he envisioned a much larger version of what the Iranians are currently doing in the Strait of Hormuz.

By comparison, other rogue nations, including those which, like North Korea, have nuclear capacity, aren’t as dangerous, he said — because of their differing philosophies on expansion.

Rubio cited Kim Jong Un as an example, saying the North Korean leader “is not interested in conquering Japan” and “just wants to survive in his regime.”

Rubio doesn’t excuse “the terrible things that have happened [in North Korea].” But Kim Jong Un, he says, is “not expansionist. He’s not looking to invade Japan and invade China, whatever. He’s not.” Drawing out the comparison, Rubio said: “Iranians are expansionists. They’re revolutionaries.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a likely 2028 Democratic presidential candidate, using as background the domestic turmoil caused by the FAA’s nationwide ground stop of all U.S. flights, mocked Rubio’s characterization of Kim Jong Un.

[NOTE: In November, the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI announced “major coordinated actions against North Korean state-sponsored cyber operations targeting U.S. and global financial, cryptocurrency, and software supply chain sectors.”]

“Don’t worry, America, while you’re stuck at the airport this Friday night, Marco Rubio is defending North Korea,” he wrote, as a nationwide FAA ground stop kept travelers on the ground.

Newsom Attacks Rubio During Flight Crisis: "While You're Stuck at the Airport This Friday Night, Marco Rubio Is Defending North Korea"