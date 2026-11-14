Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the nationwide ground stop, which on Friday blocked departure of all U.S. flights for more than four hours, was due to “an incredibly old air traffic control system.” Duffy asserted that the Trump administration has encountered a reluctant Congress when it comes to upgrading the system.

“The president, for the last year has been asking congress to fully fund a full build of a brand new air traffic control system,” he said. “Give us the money to fix it.”

Speaking from the White House, Duffy said: “Our new IP switches did not go down. It’s the old hardware that went down,” and warned of the ground stop, “You will have more of them unless the American people and the Congress tell us to build.” Duffy wants $50 billion.

[NOTE: Congress appropriated $12.5 billion in July 2025.]

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), ranking member on the aviation subcommittee, answered Duffy’s press conference on X, writing: “You’ve literally controlled Congress for the past two years.” She added: “And apparently, there’s always been money for vanity projects. But none to fix our air traffic control system? Perhaps Trump should prioritize aviation safety over his pathetic Arch.”

Hours earlier Duckworth had written, “The safety of our skies is built on redundancies. Whatever led to the nationwide ground stop will warrant a thorough and complete investigation. As Aviation Subcommittee Ranking Member, I’ll be demanding answers from the FAA.”

Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) — Ranking Member on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation — said her team is in contact with the FAA and that “technology issues related to how planes communicate through primary frequencies, backup frequencies, and other issues will be something the Commerce Committee will be reviewing.”

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, while also blaming Congress and saying “this is what happens when Congress kicks the can down the road,” noted that it may have been the improvements that caused the issue. Mullin said new equipment being installed appeared to trigger the overload, “overwhelming the older system.”

Sen. Duckworth: "Perhaps Trump Should Prioritize Aviation Safety Over His Pathetic Arch"