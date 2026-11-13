Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison (R) says he is delivering 15,000 petitions to Gov. Greg Abbott calling for a special legislative session before the end of the year, while Republicans still control both chambers. Harrison wants any emergency order issued by the governor to have a 30-day limit, with any extension requiring legislative approval.

The move is seen as a way to curb the power of Democratic Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa, who upended Abbott’s re-election bid and who will take office in January.

Harrison is pressing ahead despite uncertainty about whether Abbott will call a special session and whether lawmakers would support the proposal. “Quite frankly, I don’t care about the opinions of elected officials in the state of Texas,” Harrison said. “Can you guarantee success? No. But you can’t guarantee failure.”

Not all Republicans share Harrison’s enthusiasm for a lame-duck session. State Rep. Wes Virdell supports the proposed restrictions but questioned the timing. “This reminds me of running straight into a wall at full speed with no helmet,” he said, as reported by KRQE.

Former Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan also expressed doubts, warning that Democrats “are pretty good at breaking quorum” and could “run out the clock between now and Christmas.”

Hinojosa’s response suggested the effort was aimed at subverting the will of voters: “The people of Texas have spoken,” she said.

But Harrison rejects the suggestion that his proposal is motivated solely by the election results. He pointed to his support for similar restrictions in 2023, when Republicans controlled the governor’s office.

Other Republican governors have rejected efforts to restrict the powers of their Democratic successors. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said, “I will not be calling a special session of the Georgia General Assembly in order to curtail executive branch powers.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine similarly rejected the idea: “I just don’t think that’s appropriate.”

NOTE: Democrat Lt. Gov. Keisha Lance Bottoms will be the new Governor of Georgia, and Amy Acton will be the new Governor of Ohio, both beginning January.

Texas Republican Pressures Governor to Curb Incoming Democrat's Power - Even as Kemp, DeWine Said No