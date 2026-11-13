The Supreme Court struck down President Trump’s emergency tariffs in February, and the federal government has since returned more than $100 billion, about 60% of what it collected, to the importers who paid it. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) argues American consumers who ended up paying more for goods and services due to the emergency tariffs have not received corresponding returns.

In a Nov. 11 letter, Warren and six of her Democratic colleagues, including Sens. Tammy Baldwin (WI), Richard Blumenthal (CT), Sheldon Whitehouse (RI), Elissa Slotkin (MI), Cory Booker (NJ) and Ed Markey (MA), asked the FTC to investigate companies that raised prices over tariffs and then kept the refunds. “It appears to be a massive theft from the middle class,” they wrote, and “not a single one of these corporations provided any assurance” of paying customers back.

Warren made the case to Apple’s CEO Tim Cook in August, citing Congressional Budget Office estimates that American families will end up paying 95% of the tariffs. “You have received an astronomical cash infusion in the form of a tariff refund,” she wrote, “But American families have no recourse for the increased prices they paid.” She posted the latest version Friday:

Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky said on a July earnings call, “we largely absorbed those costs rather than pass them on to customers.”

Walmart’s then-CEO Doug McMillon said in May 2025, “we aren’t able to absorb all the pressure given the reality of narrow retail margins,” and the retailer has since promised the refunds it receives will lower prices for consumers.

Apple’s Cook pledged to “reinvest any amount we receive back into U.S. innovation and advanced manufacturing.”

Nick Baker, Managing Director and Co-Lead of the Trade and Customs practice at Kroll, the financial and risk advisory firm, told CBS that refunds go only to the importer that paid, so “it might not get to the person who paid it.”

Katelyn Hilferty, a partner at the international law firm Morgan Lewis in Washington, D.C., said it’s mostly up to each company, and that “right now, it’s a little unclear what the chances of success are” for consumers who sue. Hilferty said: “Part of what’s inherently difficult in some of these suits is that a lot of this information is not public. So you don’t know if this company obtained a refund or not, and unless the tariffs were explicitly listed as a line item, you don’t know why the company raised prices.”

Warren, 6 Senators Want Tariff Refund Probe, "Appears to Be a Massive Theft From the Middle Class" - Amazon: "We Largely Absorbed Those Costs"