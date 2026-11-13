The Senate Ethics Committee, chaired by Republican James Lankford (OK) with Democrat Chris Coons (DE) as vice chair, told Sen. Jim Justice (R-WV) in a public letter of admonition dated Nov. 10 that he broke federal law by filing his annual financial disclosure months late. The committee says no senator has been found in violation for missing the deadline since the Ethics in Government Act passed in 1978.

[NOTE: Senators are mandated by federal law to file an annual financial disclosure report by May 1. Justice asked for and received two extensions, to Aug. 13, and filed Sept. 8, more than four months after the deadline. (The law says filing extensions should not exceed 90 days.)]

The Committee letter says Justice’s filing assistant acknowledged six committee communications in the six months before the deadline, then told the committee less than 30 minutes before it passed that Justice did not intend to file.

The committee wrote to Justice: “Your actions failed to uphold that standard, resulting in harm to the public trust.”

It also acknowledged “your personal accountant and filing assistant experienced a significant family hardship,” but said that “this does not abrogate your personal responsibility as a U.S. Senator to comply with governing federal law.”

Justice toldThe Washington Sun that his family business was “dealing with a highly complex legal dispute” over the Greenbrier Resort, and that his longtime accountant was dealing with his wife’s terminal illness. He sold a majority interest in the Greenbrier in August amid mounting debts.

“Admittedly, we did not fully appreciate the significance of filing the financial disclosure late,” Justice said. “Nevertheless, it should have been filed on time, period. It won’t happen again.”

The Committee notes a letter of admonition is not a formal sanction, and it hasn’t formally sanctioned a lawmaker in more than two decades.

Sen. Jim Justice Says "It Won't Happen Again" After Senate Ethics Committee Finds "Harm to the Public Trust"