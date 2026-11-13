President Trump told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday, “I want to get Cuba done before I leave.” Hewitt asked, “So, if it took a little bit of military force, a week campaign, you’d be okay with that?” Trump answered, “I’d be — I would certainly consider that, yes.”

The President called Cuba “essentially a failed, you know place, nation, whatever you want to call it,” and said Secretary of State Marco Rubio is “a very good, talented guy for Cuba” who “would love to do that.” Trump has suggested a “friendly takeover” of the “failed state” and implemented a pressure campaign that has “cut off all oil, all money” from its sole source, Venezuela.

The U.S. Department of State recirculated the Trump-Hewitt interview on social media.

In April, the Senate voted 51-47 to dismiss Sen. Tim Kaine’s (D-VA) Cuba war powers resolution on the argument that the U.S. is not in open hostilities with Cuba. Kaine said, “My argument is that under the terms of the resolution we are already engaged in hostilities with Cuba.” Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT) said, “The United States and Cuba need to find a way to peacefully coexist.”

[NOTE: Only two Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins (ME) and Rand Paul (KY), sided with Kaine. Sen. John Fetterman (PA) was the only Democrat to vote to dismiss.]

Republicans who backed the dismissal defended the pressure campaign including Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), who said, “President Trump is doing everything he can to bring back freedom and democracy all across Latin America.” In May Scott said of using the military, “I don’t think they’re going to have to,” adding, “I don’t think you take anything off the table.”

[NOTE: Cuban officials have condemned the U.S. pressure campaign which has led to nationwide blackouts and an acute economic crisis.]

State Department Shares Video of Trump Saying He Wants to "Get Cuba Done" - Rubio "Would Love to Do That"