Sen.-elect James Talarico (D-TX) told Democrats at a Denver conference Thursday that they should work with President Trump. “The American people cannot wait two years for change. So we must work with President Trump,” he said. “If President Trump wants the same plaques and portraits and busts as LBJ, we can help make that a reality. We should make the final two years of his presidency the most productive of any presidency in American history.”

“We can’t let them down,” Talarico said. “We can’t play it safe. We can’t get bogged down in the same petty fights. We can’t settle for nibbling around the edges, or results people will only feel a decade from now.”

Eric Holder, the former attorney general during the Obama administration, spoke on the same stage and struck a different note. Now “is not a time for timidity,” he said, and he warned Democrats against aimlessly reaching for bipartisanship, the Associated Press reported. “For too long, Democrats, unlike Republicans, have been uncomfortable with the acquisition and the use of power,” Holder said. “This must end.”

David Sirota, former speechwriter and senior adviser for the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign, backed Talarico on X. “Send Trump Medicare for All and call it Trumpcare,” he wrote. “If he vetoes it, send him Medicare at 50 and Medikids covering children. Keep sending him good stuff. Dems did that to Nixon and got a ton of good stuff done.”

Democrat Mitch Landrieu, former Mayor of New Orleans and Lt. Governor of Louisiana, also spoke at the two-day event, and suggested: “The fever has broken. The fog has lifted. And now it falls upon us to rebuild the foundation of this great nation.”

Democratic data scientist and strategist David Shor warned the party not to overread the win. “The reality is that most of the voters we lost two years ago still have not become Democrats,” he said.

Ex-Obama AG Warns Against "Aimless" Bipartisanship, as Talarico Says "We Must Work With President Trump"