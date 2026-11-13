After winning the majority of both chambers of Congress last week, some Democrats including former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have suggested eliminating the Electoral College. He said the Electoral College “makes no sense” and should be abolished because it’s a remnant of “some very arcane, parochial politics in the 1770s.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote Thursday night that “abolishing the electoral college would mean not knowing who won the presidency for four weeks while California keeps counting. No thanks.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom responded to DeSantis. “MAGA math: Finish second and become president,” he wrote. “The Electoral College doesn’t make counting votes any faster — it just means millions don’t count.”

All three politicians are widely considered as possible 2028 presidential candidates. DeSantis, a Republican, has defended the system before. In June he wrote that “it’s not constitutional to nullify the electoral college through the back door.”

Buttigieg’s position isn’t new either. In Iowa in July he called for “a political system where everyone’s vote counts the same” and said “the person who gets the most votes wins the election.” In August, he said ending the Electoral College isn’t “radical.”

Newsom Slams DeSantis Over Electoral College Fight, "MAGA Math"