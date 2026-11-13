Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) announced Thursday night that he is running for Senate majority leader against Chuck Schumer (D-NY). “In this election, Americans called on us to unrig an economy rigged against working people & fueled by political corruption,” Van Hollen wrote on X. “To deliver, we need new leadership. This isn’t about any one person – it’s about answering that call. That’s why I’m running for Senate Majority Leader.”

He called himself the long shot. “Am I the underdog? Yes,” Van Hollen said, adding that he has “more than 10” votes among the 55 Democratic senators and senators-elect. “I think a little democracy in the Senate Democratic Caucus is a good thing.”

Schumer responded to Van Hollen’s announcement: “I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead,” he wrote. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together—55 seats and counting is an amazing result—and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader. I look forward to leading our new Democratic majority and delivering for the American people.”

[NOTE: The leadership election is scheduled for December 1, by secret ballot.]

At least 14 senators and senators-elect have publicly backed Schumer, among them Sens. Tim Kaine (VA), Brian Schatz (HI), Mark Kelly (AZ), Sherrod Brown (OH) and Ruben Gallego (AZ). “When the manager takes you to the World Series, you give him another contract,” Gallego said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) responded, “The American people voted for change.” He added, “They want a Democratic Party that will stand up to powerful special interests, take on the billionaire class and fight for working families. That is why I am supporting Senator Chris Van Hollen to lead Senate Democrats.”

While Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) also backed Van Hollen, and said, “We have yet to earn our mandate. That will require bold leadership,” not all Democrats have decided yet.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said, “Whoever wants my vote is going to have to show me a concrete plan that’s definitely different.” Sen.-elect Scott Colom (D-MS) said, “I gotta know my options.”

Five other incoming senators, Troy Jackson (ME), Peggy Flanagan (MN), Adam Hamilton (KS), Juliana Stratton (IL) and Annie Andrews (SC), have called for new leadership.

Van Hollen on Challenging Schumer: "Am I the Underdog? Yes" - Schumer: "I Welcome Any Discussion"