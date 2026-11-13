The New York Times reported Thursday that President Trump’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick “took a softer line on Nvidia as calls for tougher controls grew.” According to the report, critics of the administration say the Commerce Department “shielded Nvidia as concerns have grown over A.I. chip sales to firms like Megaspeed.”

[NOTE: Lutnick is under bipartisan pressure for his role in the Nvidia scandal, after CEO Jensen Huang stepped down in the wake of revelations he engaged in an extramarital affair with a woman alleged to be a Chinese asset. Lutnick is scheduled to testify before Congress in the coming weeks.]

Concerns about Nvidia and its CEO have been in the news, as the post below by Chris McGuire, former deputy senior director for technology and national security at the National Security Council, addresses.

Brian Schwartz, White House Economic Policy Reporter for The Wall Street Journal, is responding to the Huang-Lutnick reports by resurfacing a video from September 2025 of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang saying Lutnick is the person he talked to the most in the administration.

The video was originally posted by the U.S. Department of Commerce with the caption: “Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Secretary Howard Lutnick’s role in America leading the AI revolution: ‘Howard is the person I talk to most in the administration—he’s on top of the technology and learning the industry quickly. I announced a historic partnership today, and he was the first to know. The nature of commerce has really changed, and I believe this administration is the first to confront it head-on. And the reason for that is artificial intelligence.'”

In August 2025, Nvidia and AMD agreed to a revenue-sharing deal with the Trump administration to resume selling AI chips to China, with the federal government getting a 15 percent cut of all sales.

[NOTE: Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) criticized the administration for brokering the deal, saying on NewsNation’s The Hill: “We’ve got to realize we’re in an intellectual war, a technology war with China, and we’re in an AI [artificial intelligence] competition.” He concluded: “Having Nvidia providing this technology to China is a mistake.”]

Video of Nvidia CEO Saying He Spoke to Lutnick Most Resurfaces, "He Was the First to Know"