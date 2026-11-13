President Trump wrote Thursday afternoon that “the Radical Democrat Majority in the next Congress has already made it clear that their Number One Agenda is to BLOCK and RESIST this historic investment in our National Security.”

He added: “That’s why TODAY I am calling on Senate Leadership to IMMEDIATELY move on the 350 Billion Dollar Reconciliation Bill to give our brave Warriors the DECISIVE ADVANTAGE they deserve. Republicans must deliver for our Warriors. The Democrats never will. The time is NOW.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) told reporters, “We’ll see if there’s a political appetite to do it,” and said the House needed to act first.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) suggested a narrower bill: “I think we ought to actually try to get a result, and the worst we can do is lose,” he said, adding that he didn’t think leadership agreed.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) characterized the president’s engagement as “good,” but wouldn’t say whether Republicans have the votes.

The budget blueprint passed by the House — which includes Iran war funding but only $60 billion for the Pentagon — has sat in the Senate for almost four months. Thune said Republicans need to decide by Thanksgiving.

[NOTE: In July, the House narrowly passed a $95 billion budget resolution outlining a proposed reconciliation package (a.k.a. Reconciliation 3.0), including $60 billion for the Pentagon, primarily to fund the ongoing war with Iran. The resolution passed 216–214, with all Democrats opposed. The proposed spending legislation has not yet passed Congress.]

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) said he wants “a broad reconciliation bill move in the lame duck,” and “Hopefully, now that the elections are over, the Senate gets back to it.”

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said Senate Democrats “obstructed everything,” adding, “This is a two-chamber legislative body, so we need the Senate to do their work.”

Politico this week reported that “In a closed-door meeting this week, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York and colleagues discussed their potential agenda for next year, which included advancing a possible reconciliation measure.” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said: “It’s important that we show the American people what we stand for, that we fight for an agenda that the American people want.”

Trump Tells Senate GOP to Move $350B Military Bill "IMMEDIATELY" - Thune: "We'll See If There's a Political Appetite"