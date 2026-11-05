Ann Coulter Wants "List" of Iran War Supporters Never to Trust Again, Calls JD Vance "A Hero"

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter wrote Thursday on X: “Our most urgent task after the midterms is to create a list of everyone who supported the Iran War so we’ll know who to never, ever, ever, ever trust again.”

She added, “Pending a full accounting, here are the top two: Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, and Rupert Murdoch — still alive as of this writing — patriarch of Fox News and The New York Post.”

Coulter argued that the war against Iran drove the losses. “While the media are determined to convince us the blue tsunami was about the public’s hatred of ICE, Elon Musk, tariffs, ‘voter suppression,’ Jan. 6, and that monkey business at Bonwit Teller, voters have consistently said it’s the Iran War and its consequences,” she wrote.

She attacked Fox host Mark Levin and commentator Ben Shapiro by name. Levin called war opponents the “Woke Reich” driven by a “hatred of Jews,” she wrote, who are “ok with Iran and Putin” and act as “the modern-day appeasers of Hitler in the 1930s.”

Shapiro, she said, denounced Rep. Thomas Massie for opposing the war, accusing him of harboring a “not particularly subtle antisemitism.” “And look what happened,” Coulter wrote.

She cited a Pew poll finding 60% of Americans now hold an unfavorable view of Israel. “As some of us warned you from the beginning, the war was going to be very bad for our country, bad for the GOP—and bad for Israel.”

Levin responded to such criticism on Wednesday, and wrote: “The same buffoons who screwed up our Iran operations with the phony and feckless peace negotiations are now blaming the midterms debacle on the Iran war (such as it is) and Israel. Hence, their frenzied propaganda ops today.”

[NOTE: Vice President JD Vance also blamed the war for the Republicans’ defeat. He wrote on X: “The reason we lost is the war,” and added, “The president himself said so last night.”]

Vance, who said he’s considering a 2028 presidential run, added, “But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.”

After Vance published his opinion, Trump told reporters that he thought Vance’s comments were “largely true,” and added, “If I had it to do again, I’d have to do it again because long term, it’s the only answer. You can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

[NOTE: Coulter also said the Iran war hurts Marco Rubio’s 2028 chances and calls JD Vance a hero. On the PDB podcast, she said: “It ought to hurt Marco Rubio’s chances. I don’t think he’s going to run. He’s the one supported by all the people who were cheerleading for the Iran war, which, by the way, wiped out the Republican Party.”]

On Vance, Coulter said: “Anyway, JD Vance, he’s a hero… He was the only one in the cabinet who opposed the Iran war,” and “Republicans better learn from one thing, keep your promises. Trump campaigned that he wasn’t gonna take us to war.”

Ann Coulter Wants "List" of Iran War Supporters Never to Trust Again, Calls JD Vance "A Hero"