DeSantis Puts Odds of Another Trump Supreme Court Justice at "Zero" - Thune: "It Can Be Done"

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis posted on election night, even before the blue wave results were certain, that the potential 55 Democrat Senate seats would ruin President Trump’s chance to put another Supreme Court justice on the bench before his second term is up.

“Chance of confirming a worthy successor to Justice Thomas and/or Alito during President Trump’s term: Zero,” DeSantis wrote. And if Republicans were to win the White House again in 2028, DeSantis gave that future administration about the same odds for getting a justice confirmed: “Probably zero.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) has not ruled out a confirmation before Democrats take over in January. He said Wednesday: “We’re prepared if it should happen,” Thune said. “It can be done. You’re talking about basically 60 days post-election in the lame duck… I certainly wouldn’t rule that out.”

While The Wall Street Journal’s Damian Paletta reported that Justice Samuel Alito “will be under pressure to resign, perhaps as soon as this week,” the New York Times reported after the election that the 76-year-old Justice said he will not retire this year.

Ed Whelan, a former clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia, told the Daily Beast he would be “extremely surprised” if either justice (Alito or Clarence Thomas) announced a retirement now, and that Sens. John Cornyn, Thom Tillis and Bill Cassidy “aren’t going to be eager to do Trump any favors.”

Ilya Shapiro of the Manhattan Institute wrote: “The Senate is lost until 2032, so I hope Thomas and Alito got on their treadmills this morning.”

Paul Collins, a professor of legal studies and political science, told Newsweek: “Public support for the Court is hovering at historic lows so there is an appetite for change.” He added that a late retirement “would give Democrats plenty of motivation to pass significant Supreme Court reform.”

Sarah Isgur, the legal commentator and former Justice Department spokeswoman, posted Thursday that a retirement is not even required.

“Alito won’t retire in the lame duck and he doesn’t need to,” she wrote. “Trump can nominate someone to the Supreme Court and the senate can confirm without a vacancy. Then Trump can wait to sign the commission any time in the next two years. The question isn’t Alito, its Cornyn/Tillis/Thune.”

DeSantis Puts Odds of Another Trump Supreme Court Justice at "Zero" - Thune: "It Can Be Done"