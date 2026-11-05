Freedom Caucus Chair Backs Jim Jordan for Minority Leader - Trump Says He Will "Stay Out"

After the Democrats flipped the House and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said he wouldn’t run for Minority Leader, House Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Harris (R-MD) told Newsmax: “I think the fight for minority leader is between Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan, and I think Jim Jordan is the type of communicator we need, communicating common-sense Republican conservative principles again, against the backdrop of what is going to be a DSA-dominated Senate and House Democrat majority.”

[NOTE: While it was a historic night for the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), a record number of candidates endorsed by the organization — six — were elected to the House of Representatives, to say they dominate Congress is inaccurate. There are only two current representatives who are DSA members: Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). There are a total of 435 representatives.]

In October, Johnson said that he expected his colleagues to ask him to stay on even if Republicans lost the House. “I intend to stay and lead,” he told CBS News’ Robert Costa.

House Republicans vote on a new leader on Tuesday, November 10.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) made his case in a letter to colleagues. “Last night’s election was far worse than any of us expected,” he wrote. “The socialists are coming to Washington with a radical agenda that threatens the America we hold dear.” He said House Democrats “are about to unleash the most radical ‘oversight’ agenda we have seen in years. They will weaponize every single gavel.”

He also told colleagues, “I am ready to lead on day one and chart our path back to the majority,” and asked them to “hold me accountable to that mission.”

Jordan, the Judiciary Committee chairman, wrote his own letter. “Direct communication with the American people will be our greatest tool,” he said. “I am battle-tested on the oversight front and I know the Democrats’ playbook.” He said he knows “what it will take to lead our Conference in the minority, to stay unified, and to coordinate and calibrate our response to the Democrats’ tactics.”

President Trump, asked about the race Wednesday, said he would not pick a side. “We’ll stay out of it,” he told reporters. “The speaker was fantastic, the people under him were fantastic.”

Freedom Caucus Chair Backs Jim Jordan for Minority Leader - Trump Says He Will "Stay Out"