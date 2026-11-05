Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Laura Loomer: "Her Insane Advice Led to LOSING"

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wrote Thursday morning deriding activist Laura Loomer’s mental state and contending that the advice Loomer gives the White House contributed to the Republicans’ deep losses in Tuesday’s midterms.

“And high level admin in the White House talk to her all the time,” Greene wrote. “So does the President, called her a great republican strategist. Her insane advice led to LOSING and could end with Trump in jail.”

Greene was responding to another X user’s tally showing Loomer had posted 138 times in 24 hours.

Greene made the same charge in March. “I’d like to congratulate two time Congressional candidate loser Laura Loomer, MIGA foreign op Mark Levin, and Neocon murdering psycho Senator Lindsey Graham for leading Republicans into slaughter going into midterms,” she wrote on March 25.

“Your incessant lies to President Trump have destroyed all faith in the GOP,” Greene added.

Greene said she had stopped campaigning for the party after President Trump called her a traitor over her support of the complete release of the Epstein files. “I never changed, Trump and the GOP betrayed their voters and took in the trash we threw out of the party,” Greene wrote.

“Loomer, Levin, and Lady Lindsey are the BEST political consultants the Democrat Party could ever imagine,” she wrote.

Levin is Fox News host Mark Levin; ‘Lady Lindsey’ refers to the late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Loomer responded to the March post and said Greene “has completely lost her mind after President Trump rightfully called her a traitor.”

On Thursday morning, Loomer wrote: “The people who tried convincing our nation that President Trump not finishing the job in Iran was the best plan, and who instead encouraged our country to negotiate with terrorists, will forever be humiliated in my opinion.” She added: “Those who say we didn’t vote for that are lying to themselves. Yes we did.”

[NOTE: The Daily Beast reported in March that one of Trump’s first calls after he ordered the strikes on Iran was to Loomer, who told him he had done “a great job.”]

Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Laura Loomer: "Her Insane Advice Led to LOSING"