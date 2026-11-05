Democrats Now Hold Governor's Office in All Seven 2024 Swing States

Democratic Governors Association (DGA) chair Andy Beshear, the governor of Kentucky, said after Tuesday’s elections: “This incredible milestone marks a new era of Democratic leadership in states across the country.” For the first time since before 2010, Democrats will hold the majority of governorships.

Tuesday’s election results put a Democrat in the governor’s office in all seven swing states from the 2024 presidential election. Gov. Katie Hobbs won re-election in Arizona over Andy Biggs, and Gov. Josh Shapiro won in Pennsylvania by more than 20 points, according to NBC.

Jocelyn Benson won the open seat in Michigan over John James, and David Crowley beat Tom Tiffany in Wisconsin. Aaron Ford’s win in Nevada was a pickup, as was Keisha Lance Bottoms’ in Georgia over Rick Jackson. (North Carolina’s Josh Stein, elected in 2024, was not on the ballot.)

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) announced Bottoms’ win from the stage of his own victory speech after CBS News projected him the winner over Republican Mike Collins. “Let me be the first to offer public congratulations to the governor-elect of the state of Georgia, Keisha Lance Bottoms,” he said.

Democrats broke Republican control of Ohio, where Amy Acton beat Vivek Ramaswamy, and of Texas, where Gina Hinojosa unseated Gov. Greg Abbott. Rob Sand won Iowa over Zach Lahn.

Ramaswamy conceded in a video message posted early Wednesday. “I have to tell you, I have some serious concerns about the future direction of our country,” he said. “There’s no avoiding that.” He added: “But I do believe that there have been many ups and downs in the history of our country,” and that the nation has “still found our way upward,” according to ANI.

[NOTE: Republicans held Florida, where Byron Donalds beat the Democratic nominee, former Republican Congressman David Jolly, by 1.3 percent of the votes.]

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was term-limited and leaves office in January and is considering a presidential run in 2028, said Tuesday: “Taking back Congress is only the beginning. The real test is what we do with that power to deliver for the American people.”

He added: “We have to be more effective communicators as we go after the corruption.”

Democrats Now Hold Governor's Office in All Seven 2024 Swing States