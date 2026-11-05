Schumer: "I'll Be Reelected as Majority Leader" - But 5 Incoming Democratic Senators Push for New Leadership

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told reporters Wednesday that he will lead the new Democratic majority, a day after his party won the Senate with at least 54 seats. Five of the senators-elect have said they will not vote for him.

CNN’s Manu Raju asked about two who oppose, Senators-elect Adam Hamilton of Kansas and Troy Jackson of Maine. “The issue is not me,” Schumer said. “I’ll be reelected as majority leader. But the issue is focusing on the American people and what they want.”

In September, Hamilton told CNN: “I’m not supporting Schumer for leader.” And Jackson said: “I’ve already said that I told Sen. Schumer that I’m gonna support somebody else.”

Sen.-elect Peggy Flanagan (D-MN) repeated her position the day after winning her race. “I am tremendously grateful for Chuck Schumer’s leadership … and I think it is time for new leadership,” she said.

Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) has said earlier this year that he would support Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) as Senate Majority Leader.

After the election, El-Sayed said he hopes there is “two or more options.” He added, “I’m going to vote for the option that gives me the best chance at getting money out of politics, money in pockets, and Medicare for All.”

A spokesperson for Sen.-elect Juliana Stratton (D-IL) reaffirmed Wednesday that she will not back Schumer. Sen.-elect Chris Pappas (D-NH) has said voters want “new voices at the table” and “a new generation of leadership in the Senate.”

Van Hollen told Bloomberg on Wednesday: “No one should be committing to anybody as the next Democratic leader.” He added, “It’s not a time for incrementalism. It’s a time to move forward a very bold kitchen table agenda.”

Democrats will hold their leadership election in early December by secret ballot, and Schumer needs only a majority of a caucus projected at 54 to 56 members. Democratic strategist Hank Sheinkopf told Jewish Insider that the dissent won’t matter. “He’s on a roll,” Sheinkopf said. “There’s no way that they’re going to get rid of him.”

Schumer: "I'll Be Reelected as Majority Leader" - But 5 Incoming Democratic Senators Push for New Leadership