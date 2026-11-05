Talarico Calls Filibuster a "Jim Crow Relic" - Conservatives Tell Thune: "Stop Handing Them the Weapon"

Texas Sen.-elect James Talarico (D) told NBC News on Wednesday that he would vote to eliminate the Senate filibuster, the rule that lets 41 senators block most legislation. Democrats won the Senate in Tuesday’s midterms, and Talarico’s answer is among the first from an incoming Democrat on what the new majority might do regarding the filibuster.

“I believe that the majority has the right to govern in this country,” he said. “And the filibuster, which is not in the Constitution, it’s a Jim Crow relic.” Talarico said that ending it would let Congress act on grocery, gas, utility and health care costs.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was asked the same thing at his news conference Wednesday. “Do you support nuking the Senate filibuster?” a reporter asked. Schumer replied, “The first thing we’ll do is reduce costs and work the legislative process.”

Conservatives took Schumer’s answer as telling, and many are now demanding that Republicans end the filibuster themselves before January, while they still hold the majority in the House and Senate.

Mark Meckler, co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots and founder of Citizens for Self-Governance, wrote Wednesday night, “Senate: Nuke the filibuster and rubber-stamp everything the House sends, without even moving a comma.”

He added, “Replace Thune as leader tomorrow if needed (it’s needed). Democrats have already said they’ll do it—stop handing them the weapon.” He told Trump to “veto every attempt at reversal for the next two years.”

NOTE: Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) has refused that request for more than a year. In November 2025, after a breakfast with Trump, Thune told reporters that ending the filibuster was “not happening.” This year, Thune said the votes weren’t there.

After Election Day, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose party swept every statewide race in his state, told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that the Republicans who controlled Washington had left things undone.

“Why haven’t we done immigration, shut off H-1B visas? Why haven’t [we] codified Trump’s immigration executive orders? Why haven’t we stripped jurisdiction from the federal courts over deportation cases?” he asked. “There’s so many things that could have been done. They didn’t even attempt it.” He added of his party: “They promised big things… and they didn’t deliver.”

Talarico Calls Filibuster a "Jim Crow Relic" - Conservatives Tell Thune: "Stop Handing Them the Weapon"