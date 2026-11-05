Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), who will become the new chair of the House Oversight Committee in January, announced at a news conference on Wednesday, “We’re going to take on the Trump crime family.” He added, “The amount of grift and corruption is unprecedented in American politics.”

Garcia noted the results of the election and said: “We should be very clear that the American people have spoken loudly and clearly – they want change. They are tired of the destruction and the corruption of Donald Trump and this administration.”

Garcia listed four targets for future investigation: The Trump family; the Department of Homeland Security and ICE; corporate corruption, including donors to White House projects such as Trump’s ballroom and companies awarded no-bid contracts; and the handling of the Epstein files.

Garcia said he wants public hearings as part of these investigations, not the closed-door interviews Republicans held.

[NOTE: Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), an advocate for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, wrote on Thursday: “When we return next week, we’ll get 218 signatures for Epstein Files Transparency Act II, which guarantees a vote.” He added, “Survivors will be able to get their own records, State Attorneys General can prosecute crimes, and we can take the DOJ to court for keeping critical files hidden.”]

Rep. Garcia Names His 4 Targets: "We're Going to Take on the Trump Crime Family"