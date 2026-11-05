Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI), who beat Republican Mike Rogers for Michigan’s open Senate seat, said on Morning Joe on Thursday, “People have always seen Donald Trump as this big monster that’s unbeatable. It turns out, you just stand up to him, and he can read the tea leaves.”

El-Sayed added that he plans to work with Republicans: “I’m willing to work with anyone … it should never be about retribution. It’s about enforcing the rule of law and most importantly delivering for the American public.”

A week before Election Day, at a rally in Port Huron, Michigan, President Trump said he had come to Michigan “to keep a jihadist Muslim Brotherhood member from becoming a United States senator,” the Associated Press reported. He called El-Sayed “on the side of the terrorists” and said he would “have to go through a metal detector before he’s allowed to go into the Senate.”

Rogers echoed Trump’s attacks that day, and said: “The Muslim Brotherhood celebrated exactly one victory in the United States in the primary this year.” And during a debate, Rogers had asked: “Are you for America, or are you for these terrorist groups overseas?”

El-Sayed, who has repeatedly denied belonging to the Muslim Brotherhood, called the attacks on his loyalty “shameful.” Of Trump’s habit of mispronouncing his name, he said: “I don’t even care that he remembers my whole name because he can just go on and call me ‘senator’ after November.”

Early Wednesday El-Sayed posted: “It is my honor and privilege to be headed to the US Senate to serve the great state of Michigan. Michigan, we did what they said couldn’t be done. We won. Together. Now the real work begins.” Later that morning: “The many beat the money. The people beat the corporations and special interests. Hope beat hate and fear.”





El-Sayed Says Trump "Can Read the Tea Leaves"