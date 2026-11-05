Former White House spokesperson Pete Seat, who served in the George W. Bush administration, spoke at a Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) event on Saturday and revealed what he hopes to see as the GOP looks ahead to 2028.

Seat and CFR released a clip from the interview on X Wednesday, the day after the “blue wave” midterm elections, and the same day Vice President JD Vance said it was the war in Iran that caused Republicans to lose control of Congress.

Seat said: “My dream race is JD versus Marco, and the reason is because I firmly believe that the Republican Party needs this battle.”

He added, “That’s the debate that we need to have—is whether we really, truly go to this isolationism that I think JD Vance is truly ideologically committed to, or if there’s more smart and strategic engagement that our party can return to. And I think Marco Rubio, at least now, would represent that side.”

[NOTE: President Trump said Wednesday, “I can tell you that as ​far as ​that war ⁠is concerned, I would have done nothing different.” On March 2, after the initial U.S.-Israeli military strikes on Iran, Rubio said, “no matter what, ultimately this operation needed to happen.”]

Fmr. White House Spokesperson Wants Vance, Rubio Debate: "Republican Party Needs This Battle"