Ex-GOP Congressman Vows to Oust Ted Cruz Next: "Enjoy This Term, I Intend to Help Make It Your Last"

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) responded to the GOP losing the House and Senate on Tuesday with a 1,749-word post on X. Cruz wrote, “2026 was not simply a blue wave; it was a blue tsunami. It was an ass kicking. It was not simply a bad 2006 midterm election. It was a Watergate-level repudiation.”

He added, “When all the votes were counted, the problem wasn’t turnout. Instead, our voters, Republicans, Libertarians, Independents, showed up and voted, and rejected our candidates, voting Democrat instead.”

Cruz also noted, “Tariffs have made everything too expensive, and the Iran war has dragged on too long. It should have been brief, decisive, and over.”

Cruz added, “Texas is blue. That is a hard sentence to utter. But Texas, today at least, is blue. As we sit here today, I am the only statewide elected Republican who remains in Texas. That’s not something I ever thought I would say.”

More than one X user criticized Cruz for the length of the post including one who wrote, “No one is reading all this and no one believes the tired line of ‘this is the most consequential election of our lifetimes’ Ffs. Sit down. Reflect on your failures and serve your constituents.”

Another noted: “that’s a lot words without mentioning Epstein or Israel.”

Conservative media personality Chase Geiser replied, “You should have listened to Tucker when he chided you on Iran.”

Former U.S. Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) responded to Cruz’s long post: “Hate to say it, but Ted nails it here. He just leaves out his own role. He enabled it, nurtured it, and helped build a politics where hate was a winning strategy. Now he wants credit for diagnosing what he helped create. Enjoy this term, Ted. I intend to help make it your last.”

Political commentator Brian Krassenstein replied to Cruz: “You wrote a book just to say Trump and MAGA DESTROYED the gop.”

[NOTE: During the 2016 Republican primary campaign, Cruz called Trump a “disaster for Republicans and the country,” a “sniveling coward,” a “pathological liar,” and said he would be a “trainwreck” of a candidate.]

Ex-GOP Congressman Vows to Oust Ted Cruz Next: "Enjoy This Term, I Intend to Help Make It Your Last"