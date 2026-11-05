On Wednesday, the day after Election Day, an X user suggested that America “needs a viable moderate 3rd party” and reached out to billionaire Mark Cuban.

The user wrote: “This is a turning point where America needs a viable moderate 3rd party Ross perot was nuts & he won like ~19% of the presidential votes. Where have you gone mark cuban, a nation turns its lonely eyes to you…” They added: “@mcuban please run, i would be honored to support your campaign!!!”

[NOTE: Ross Perot, a Texas industrialist and tech CEO, finished third in the 1992 presidential election won by Bill Clinton. Perot collected almost 19 percent of the popular vote.]

Cuban responded: “The problem with a 3rd party is that it has the same power dynamics as the Dems and Reps. Everyone wants to leverage the party for their own personal power What is needed is a path to get candidates on a ballot, and allow them to get support based on what they commit to doing for their constituents, no party involved. Any ideas from anyone?”

When another X user suggested that the country “Create a modern version of the 19th-century ‘fusion ticket,’ where you have an aligned local movement temporarily uniting behind shared candidates without forming a permanent party,” Cuban asked grok to “explain the fusion ticket and how it worked.”

Grok replied: “A 19th-century fusion ticket let multiple parties nominate the same candidate. Before official ballots, each party printed its own ticket listing the shared name. Voters took their preferred party’s ticket to back its platform, but votes for the candidate from every line were tallied together. This let minor parties support a viable contender without wasting votes or creating a permanent new party, enabling temporary coalitions like Free Soil-Whig for Charles Sumner or Populist-Democrat tickets.”

West Texas District Attorney Sarah Stogner replied, “Yes – hey @grok tell him about the lawsuit where we’re suing to get independent candidates fair ballot access.”

The lawsuit Stogner refers to is Collier v. Nelson, which was filed in June and challenges Texas independent ballot rules.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff, Michael Edward Collier, sought to run for lieutenant governor of Texas as an independent in the 2026 election, but Texas imposes certain prerequisites for Independent candidates to appear on its ballots — including the gathering of 81,000 signatures within 30 days after a primary runoff, a condition the lawsuit says is “practically impossible to meet.” (Collier was not on the 2026 ballot.)

Mark Cuban Responds to 3rd Party Presidential Run Question