Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed, the Michigan Democrat who will be the first Muslim in the U.S. Senate, used his victory speech to answer the campaign Republicans ran against him. Fox News reported that he called it “one of the ugliest campaigns we’ve seen in our lifetimes.”

He told Republican Mike Rogers: “So Mike, enjoy your retirement. I know you’ve got a house in Florida and two yachts. See, you chose hate, and Michigan chose hope. May we never have to see the likes of you in this state again.”

El-Sayed also called out Vice President JD Vance, a former U.S. senator from Ohio who campaigned vigorously against the Michigan Democrat. “There is this delicious irony in the fact that you’re constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January,” he said to Vance, adding: “Wolverine one. Buckeye zero.”

El-Sayed also spoke directly to the president: “Donald, I know you struggle with my name, so after JD swears me in this January, can you just go on and call me senator.”

The campaign he is answering was harsh. At a Michigan rally last month, Fox reported, Trump said that if El-Sayed and Democrats win, “they will open the floodgates and invite hordes of jihadis to our shores,” and that El-Sayed would have to pass through a metal detector before entering the Senate.

Rogers said in Bad Axe, Michigan: “This is not someone we can let into the United States Senate.” Before the vote, El-Sayed said at a Detroit rally, as Bridge Michigan reported: “They want to talk about me and my name and my faith.”

[NOTE: Bridge Michigan reported that outside groups had spent nearly $95 million supporting Rogers and $42 million supporting El-Sayed as of mid-October. El-Sayed won 52.4 percent of the vote against Rogers’ 45.6 percent.]

El-Sayed Calls Out Trump and Rogers, Says "Call Me Senator" and "You Chose Hate"