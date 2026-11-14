The Twickenham neighborhood is full of beautiful historic homes, many of which still operate as private residences today. For one day a year, a few of those homes deck the halls, line the streets with luminaries and open their doors for Huntsville to pay a visit.

This is all thanks to the annual Twickenham Tour of Homes Spirit of Christmas Past Homes and Luminary Tour on December 12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The houses available to tour are never the same, and this year features five different historic homes for the walk-through.

Built in 1819, the home has a history of residents who were con men, an Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court and a noted artist and poet. The Weeden House is open to the public to learn about its rich history throughout the years.

Built in 1819, the Perkins Mansion was once home to Madame Jane Hamilton Childs, who was the head of what is now known as Athens State University, but operated as a girls school during the Civil War. Legend says that she showed a letter to Union Troops, allegedly from President Lincoln, that protected the school from being burned. It is unknown if the letter was real but the school was left untouched.

This was once the home of Thomas Bibb, the second Governor of Alabama. Locals may recognize him from the legend told during the Maple Hill Cemetery Stroll that the Governor died in New Orleans and his body was transported back to Alabama in a barrel filled with whiskey.

Though not the original owner, this home is renowned as the home of Lily Flagg, the prize-winning, butter-fat producing Jersey cow. Her owner, Samuel Moore, took Lily Flagg to the Chicago World’s Fair in 1892 where she was judged to be the world’s leading butter-fat producer. The house was even painted butter-fat yellow in celebration.

Original owner LeRoy Pope is credited with the attempt to rename Huntsville to Twickenham. Though the name did not stick for the city, the neighborhood is still known as Twickenham today. In 1814, Pope hosted General Andrew Jackson and the soldiers returning from the Battle of Horseshoe Bend. That evening, the house was host to five men who became Governor of Alabama and one man who became President of the United States.

Tickets can be purchased online through the Weeden House Museum and are also on sale at Brooks and Collier, Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Center, The Greenery, and Harrison Brother’s Hardware. Adults are $20 each and children 12 and under are $5 each.

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