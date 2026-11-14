Huntsville Hospital climbs to No. 1 in Alabama in Newsweek ranking

Huntsville Hospital ranked No. 1 in Alabama in Newsweek’s America’s Best-in-State Hospitals 2027 list, up from No. 5 in the previous edition, according to Huntsville Hospital Health System.

The health system said the ranking includes data from Madison Hospital and Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children. All three hospitals are part of Huntsville Hospital Health System.

Huntsville Hospital serves as a regional referral center, providing emergency, surgical and specialty care. It is home to the only Level I trauma center in the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Region 1.

“I’m extremely proud of our team and what they’ve accomplished,” said Tracy Doughty, executive vice president of Madison County operations for Huntsville Hospital Health System (HH Health) and president and chief operating officer of Huntsville Hospital. “Every day, our employees take care of people who are counting on us, often during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. That takes tremendous skill, compassion and teamwork. This recognition reflects the work they put in every single day, and it’s something our employees and the communities we serve can all be proud of.”

Decatur Morgan Hospital ranked No. 14, according to the health system, giving it two hospitals among the 15 Alabama facilities recognized. The community-based nonprofit employs about 22,000 people across North Alabama and southern Tennessee.

Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham ranked second. Fayette Medical Center, UAB St. Vincent’s Birmingham and UAB St. Vincent’s East rounded out Alabama’s top five, according to the health system.

U.S. News & World Report also named Huntsville Hospital a 2026–27 Best Regional Hospital. The health system said Newsweek included Huntsville Hospital on its America’s Greatest Workplaces in Health Care list and Forbes named the system one of America’s Best-in-State Employers for the sixth time.

Newsweek and Statista evaluated more than 5,000 hospitals nationwide and recognized 800 in the fourth edition of the ranking. They considered hospital quality and patient safety data, recommendations from medical professionals, patient experience surveys and whether hospitals use tools to measure health outcomes from the patient’s perspective.

Sherri Blevins is a reporter for 256 Today.

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