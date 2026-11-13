It’s that time of year to bundle up and head out to enjoy some favorite holiday activities from Huntsville to Athens to Cullman.

Galaxy of Lights – Huntsville

Starting Nov. 13

Huntsville’s beloved light show is open from Nov. 13 to Dec. 31. Enjoy over 3 million lights displayed in dazzling array and holiday favorite stories. The Galaxy of Lights offers a variety of ways to enjoy, including walking nights, driving nights, dog walking nights, sensory hours, evergreen express tram rides and the galaxy races.

Lobsterfest – Huntsville

Nov. 14

The annual Lobsterfest “shell-a-bration” is back at St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Enjoy fresh Maine lobsters, listen to live music and enjoy the family-friendly atmosphere.

Greene Street Holiday Market – Huntsville

Nov. 15

Enjoy the cool fall afternoon at the Greene Street Holiday Market from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Shop small from vendors offering baked goods, ceramics, savory bites and more. Shoppers can enjoy live music and there will be an activity tent for young market-goers.

Athens Tinsel Trail – Athens

Nov. 19

The Athens Tinsel Trail celebrates the new season with the Tinsel Trail Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 19. Festivities start at 6 p.m. with a storytime from Santa and the trees are lit at 6:30 p.m. in the Athens Big Spring Memorial Park.

Cullman Christkindlmarkt – Cullman

Starting Nov. 19

The Cullman Christkindlemarkt hosts an authentic German holiday market right in Cullman, Alabama, from Nov. 19 and runs through Dec. 23. The whole family can enjoy activities like ice skating, artisan vendors, authentic eats and much more!

North Alabama is certainly the place to be to join in the opening of the festive spirit, enjoy a day of family fun or plan a night to enjoy the festivities throughout the holiday season.

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