Huntsville’s Great Big Book Festival welcomes bestselling author Ariel Lawhon

For those who always have a book on the nightstand, a running list of authors to discover, or a favorite bookstore they can spend an afternoon in, Huntsville has something to look forward to this November. The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library will host The Great Big Book Festival on Nov. 7, welcoming readers and writers for a day of programming headlined by New York Times bestselling author Ariel Lawhon.

The festival will take place at the Downtown Huntsville Public Library, opening its doors at 9 a.m. for a full day of reading, writing, author conversations, and opportunities to connect with fellow book lovers. Free programs led by local authors and industry experts will explore everything from the publishing process to playwriting and emerging literary genres.

Lawhon, an award-winning author of historical fiction, is known for bringing the lives and experiences of historical figures to the page. Her novels have been translated into more than 30 languages and have earned recognition from Good Morning America, LibraryReads, and One Book One County programs. Her previous novel, The Frozen River, became a New York Times bestseller.

For her appearance in Huntsville, Lawhon will discuss her fall release, The Pirate Queen, a sweeping historical adventure inspired by Grace O’Malley, the 16th-century Irish chieftain and seafarer remembered as the Pirate Queen of Ireland. Lawhon will appear for two ticketed sessions at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Born into a powerful Irish family, Grace was expected to follow a path shaped by marriage and political alliances. But her ambitions belonged at sea. After an arranged marriage and a series of betrayals, she eventually takes command of the O’Malley fleet, building a life of independence while defending her people against English forces seeking to expand their control over Ireland.

Through Grace’s story, Lawhon explores a remarkable woman navigating the expectations placed on her, the power she fought to claim, and the people and homeland she was determined to protect. The novel brings readers into the turbulent world of 16th-century Ireland, where political conflict and personal ambition meet on the open water.

Beyond the keynote appearances, The Great Big Book Festival will offer opportunities for writers and readers to explore different corners of the literary world. Free sessions include “Writing & Publishing” with author Georgina Cross, “Introduction to Playwriting” with Daniel Martin, and “Why Is Everyone Talking About LitRPG” with author Erin Ampersand.

Attendees can also meet featured authors, including children’s author Heather C. Morris, Kate Westbury, author of the USA Today bestseller The Oxford Guide to Scandal and Lies, and USA Today bestselling author Maggie Rapier.

Local bookish businesses and independent creatives will round out the festival marketplace. Vendors such as The Bookwyrm, CharmedbyNatalieAnn, and Julie Crews Fine Art will offer handmade bookmarks, 3D-printed bookish accessories, artwork, and other literary-inspired finds.

With a bestselling author at the center of the day’s programming and a growing community of local writers, makers, and readers filling out the schedule, The Great Big Book Festival offers another opportunity to celebrate the stories connecting North Alabama.

For the full schedule and tickets to Ariel Lawhon’s appearances, visit the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library’s Great Big Book Festival page.

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