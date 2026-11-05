The Holiday Market at MidCity is coming to town

Make your list and check it twice because the Holiday Market at MidCity returns Sunday, Nov. 8.

The Market brings together the Huntsville area’s makers, bakers, artists, and farmers. This year’s festive market features over 170 small businesses offering an array of goodies big and small from delicious eats to hand-crafted treasures.

This is a one-stop-shop for every gift under the tree. For the first time, shoppers can also browse the curated vintage selection provided in collaboration with One Man’s Vintage.

Even if the gift list is not ready to shop, no one will want to miss out on the festive fun! The market will be packed full of seasonal entertainment, including music, carolers, Santa and Mrs. Clause, a train for the family to ride, a kids’ zone and more.

The Holiday Market at MidCity runs from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. Check out the full market map for details on parking, special pop-up spots, and family activity zones.

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