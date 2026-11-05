Tennessee Tech brings free admissions event to Huntsville, highlighting in-state tuition for North Alabama students

Tennessee Tech University is bringing its admissions team to Huntsville next week, giving prospective North Alabama students a chance to explore their college options and learn more about new in-state tuition benefits that could save them thousands of dollars.

The university is bringing its “Tech to You” admissions event to Stovehouse on Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., offering prospective students and their families a free dinner, information about academic programs and opportunities to meet university leaders.

The event follows Tennessee Tech’s recent decision to extend in-state tuition rates to students from six North Alabama counties beginning in fall 2027, a savings of more than $2,000 per semester.

Students from Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties will qualify for the reduced tuition rates.

Tennessee Tech President Phil Oldham will attend the Huntsville event, along with faculty members and admissions staff who will answer questions about enrollment, scholarships and campus life.

“Tech to You gives students and families a chance to experience a little of what makes Tennessee Tech special right in their own communities,” said Jacob Cutshall, the university’s director of admissions.

“Our team will be there to answer questions, share information about academic programs and campus life, and help students navigate the admissions and scholarship process. Plus, we’re bringing guests a great meal and giveaways. It’s a fun, relaxed way to get a better idea of all Tennessee Tech has to offer.”

Students attending the event who have been admitted for fall 2027 and meet eligibility requirements will receive guaranteed Presidential Scholarships of up to $10,000 per year.

Cutshall said Huntsville was a natural fit for the university’s expansion of in-state tuition benefits, citing the region’s growing technology and aerospace industries and Tennessee Tech’s emphasis on STEM education.

The university also has nearly 1,300 alumni living in the Huntsville area.

“We have a strong alumni base in the area, and many of them now have students of their own who are looking at their college options and wanting to follow in their parents’ footsteps,” Cutshall said.

“Plus, at less than a three-hour drive away, we’re the perfect distance for students wanting to explore somewhere new while staying just close enough to their hometown.”

Located in Cookeville, Tennessee, Tennessee Tech offers more than 265 programs of study and has been recognized among the nation’s best universities by U.S. News & World Report.

Applications are open for fall 2027, and the priority deadline for scholarship consideration is Dec. 15.

Students can learn more about applying to Tennessee Tech attntech.edu/apply.

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