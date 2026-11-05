Huntsville Hospital breaks ground on $30 million Hampton Cove emergency department

Residents of Hampton Cove and Owens Cross Roads will soon have access to emergency medical care closer to home as Huntsville Hospital Health System breaks ground on a new $30 million freestanding emergency department.

Hospital leaders and community officials gathered Wednesday to mark the start of construction on the facility at 6079 U.S. Highway 431 South, just north of Caldwell Lane.

The new emergency department will provide around-the-clock care, reducing the need for residents on the eastern side of Monte Sano Mountain to travel into downtown Huntsville for emergency treatment.

“Our responsibility is to make sure people have access to the care they need, when and where they need it,” said Tracy Doughty, executive vice president of Madison County operations for Huntsville Hospital Health System.

“As a nonprofit, community-based health system, we reinvest in the services and facilities our neighbors need. As Madison County grows, we’re looking at where we can make the greatest difference. In Hampton Cove, that means bringing emergency care closer to home, backed by the resources and expertise of Huntsville Hospital.”

The facility will be staffed by board-certified emergency physicians and equipped with advanced diagnostic imaging, including CT and ultrasound technology, laboratory services and a helipad.

Patients requiring hospitalization or specialized treatment can be transferred to an appropriate hospital for continued care.

The additional emergency care location is also expected to help manage patient demand at existing facilities, including Huntsville Hospital’s Level I Trauma Center.

“As Huntsville continues to grow, we have to make sure our infrastructure and essential services keep pace,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

“For families in the Cove area, having emergency care on this side of the mountain will make a real difference. We’re grateful to Huntsville Hospital for recognizing the needs of our growing community and investing in its future.”

The groundbreaking marks the health system’s second major emergency department project in two weeks.

On Oct. 21, Huntsville Hospital broke ground on a separate $30 million freestanding emergency department in North Huntsville.

Together, the two projects represent a $60 million investment in expanding emergency medical services across Madison County.

Both facilities are expected to be completed in December 2027.

The projects are part of a broader expansion of Huntsville Hospital Health System’s facilities and services, including an emergency department expansion at Madison Hospital and the Madison Street Tower expansion at Huntsville Hospital, which will add 120 beds and advanced critical care services.

Huntsville Hospital Health System operates nonprofit hospitals and related facilities across North Alabama and southern Tennessee, serving more than 1.5 million people. The system employs more than 22,000 people.

For more information, visithh.health.

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