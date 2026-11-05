Democrats sweep contested Madison County judicial races amid election shakeup

Huntsville attorney Eric Artrip explains what the results mean for the local courts and why judicial elections should transcend party politics.

Democrats won all three contested Madison County district judgeships Tuesday, adding to a series of victories across the county that included state legislative seats, county offices and a majority of votes cast in several statewide races.

The judicial victories came as Madison County voters favored Democratic candidates in the races for Congress, governor, sheriff and tax collector, while Democrats also defeated Republican incumbents in key legislative contests.

Democrats also received more straight-party votes than Republicans in Madison County, with 54,034 votes (53.09%) compared with 47,738 (46.91%) for Republicans.

Huntsville attorney Eric Artrip, a partner at Mastando & Artrip who has practiced law in Huntsville since 1998, said the judicial results were significant in a county where Republican candidates have historically enjoyed a substantial advantage.

“It’s certainly I think a surprising result just because we’ve historically thought of Madison County as being something of a one party state or a one party county,” Artrip said. “I think that the results last night changed our thinking about that and that person who is running as a Democrat can win.”

In District Court Place 1, Democrat Kimberly Kelley Rucker defeated Republican Tim Douthit with 84,619 votes (53.74%) to Douthit’s 72,726 (46.19%).

Democrat Jason M. Jones won District Court Place 4 over Republican John R. Allen, receiving 84,554 votes (53.76%) to Allen’s 72,635 (46.18%).

In District Court Place 5, Democrat Raven Beach defeated Republican Jeanne Dowdle Rizzardi with 83,917 votes (53.49%) to Rizzardi’s 72,847 (46.43%).

All three seats were open because the departing judges retired at the end of their terms. Two Republican circuit judges, Alison Strickland Austin and Claude E. Hundley III, were unopposed in their reelection bids.

Why the judicial races matter

Artrip said the significance of the district court elections extends beyond the political party of the winning candidates.

District courts have limited jurisdiction, handling smaller civil disputes and less serious criminal offenses. Circuit courts hear more complex civil litigation and felony cases.

District Court positions can also serve as a pathway to the Circuit Court bench, either through future elections or appointments when vacancies arise.

“The District Court bench is where people kind of tend to start out and move into those more consequential positions,” Artrip said.

He said the three incoming judges are well qualified and expressed confidence in their ability to serve.

“All three of the judges who won are all very good lawyers. So we’re in good hands with the people who won,” Artrip said.

While replacing three judges at once will require an adjustment, Artrip said he does not expect significant disruptions to court operations. But because all three positions were already scheduled to change hands, that adjustment would have been necessary regardless of the election results.

Artrip credited Madison County’s court administration and experienced judicial leadership with maintaining operations.

Politics and the bench

Although Tuesday’s results reflected a broader Democratic showing across Madison County, Artrip said judicial elections should be considered differently from legislative and executive races.

“I think the larger picture for us is that judicial races really should not be nonpartisan,” he said.

“They, the people running for judge, may be partisan, but the job requires a nonpartisan approach and independent thinking and an analysis of each case on its own merits.”

Artrip said political affiliation has generally not been a determining factor in his experience with judges.

“Very few times have I encountered a judge that I felt brought their political agenda to the bench,” he said.

Instead, he said attorneys and litigants want judges who listen carefully, apply the law impartially and keep cases moving through the system.

Artrip pointed to former Circuit Judge Lloyd “Buddy” Little, whom he clerked for and described as “one of the best we’ve ever had here in Madison County,” as an example of the qualities judges should bring to the bench.

“He called balls and strikes. He didn’t care necessarily who won or lost. He didn’t have a political agenda. He listened to the lawyers and he moved the cases along,” Artrip said.

Artrip said many attorneys would welcome nonpartisan judicial elections, arguing that separating the judiciary from political parties could strengthen public confidence in the courts.

“I think it’s more about perception and making sure that the public has confidence that the person hearing a case is not beholden to a set of ideals espoused by one political party or the other,” he said.

The judicial victories were part of a broader Democratic showing in Madison County, where voters favored Democratic candidates in several statewide contests and delivered major upsets in state legislative and local races.

The results marked a significant shift in a county that has long been considered a Republican stronghold.

All election results remain unofficial pending certification.

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