BELL COUNTY — A woman was killed and multiple people were hospitalized Saturday following a four-vehicle crash on State Highway 95 in the Holland area, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS officials said the crash happened at around 12:15 p.m. on SH 95 near Round Hall Road, and the incident involved a 2014 Hyundai Elantra, a 2024 Ford pickup truck, and two Chevrolet SUVs.

Officials, citing preliminary information, said the Hyundai collided with the Ford, and the two SUVs were also hit.

DPS officials confirmed a passenger in the Hyundai, identified as 26-year-old Angelica Alexandra Rodriguez, of El Paso, died at the scene.

The Hyundai’s driver, a 27-year-old woman from Cameron, was hospitalized “with incapacitating injuries,” officials stated.

A man and two children in one of the Chevrolet SUVs were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

DPS is investigating the circumstances that led to the collision.