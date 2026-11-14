BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Emergency crews responded to Stillhouse Hollow Lake in Bell County Thursday morning after a car drove into the water, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the call came in around 8 a.m. and several federal, state and local departments responded for the rescue.

Crews were able to rescue the driver of the vehicle. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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