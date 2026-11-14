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Bell County
Driver rescued after car plunges into Stillhouse Hollow Lake, officials say
By KXXV Digital Staff,11 days ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Emergency crews responded to Stillhouse Hollow Lake in Bell County Thursday morning after a car drove into the water, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities say the call came in around 8 a.m. and several federal, state and local departments responded for the rescue.
Crews were able to rescue the driver of the vehicle. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
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