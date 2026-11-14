Baylor is among one of the many football teams affected by the Federal Aviation Administration's ground stop, a source confirms to 25 News.

As a result of the temporary, nationwide ground stop, the Baylor kickoff at No. 10 BYU has been moved to Saturday, 6 p.m. CT and will air on FOX and the Baylor Media Network, the team announced during the Big 12 Conference Friday night.

Baylor will depart from Waco on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M released the following statement:

Friday, the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop on all air traffic at U.S. airports Friday due to "extraordinary circumstances."

The stop required that all air traffic set to depart U.S. airports remain grounded.

The ground stop has been lifted.