CORSICANA, Texas — The American Red Cross and a local church are helping dozens of people left without a place to stay after an early Friday morning fire destroyed a Corsicana motel.

The City of Corsicana said the Xpress Inn, formerly Traveler’s Inn, caught fire around 3:19 a.m. at 1800 South Highway 287. City officials say firefighters arrived within minutes and found heavy smoke and fire on the motel’s second floor and roof.

Police officers began evacuating guests as emergency crews responded. A total of 33 people were displaced, but officials said everyone was accounted for and no injuries were reported.

Five Corsicana fire apparatus responded, along with firefighters from Angus, Eureka, Retreat and Powell.

The fire was brought under control after approximately two and a half hours. According to Angus Fire, Highway 287 was shut down at the interstate split for part of the morning.

The American Red Cross is working with Freedom Life Church to provide shelter for the displaced occupants. Investigators are now working to determine what started the fire.