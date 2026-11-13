The Belton Police Department is collecting donations for its 13th annual Silver Santa Drive.

The program provides Christmas gift bags to seniors enrolled in the department's "R-U-OK" wellness check program.

Requested donation items include band-aids, blankets, pens, large-print crossword books, and jigsaw puzzles.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations through Dec. 1:

Belton Police Headquarters

Belton Area Chamber of Commerce

Planet Fitness in Belton

Learn more about the program here.

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