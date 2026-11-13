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Belton
Belton PD seeks donations for Silver Santa Drive for seniors
By KXXV Digital Staff,8 days ago
The Belton Police Department is collecting donations for its 13th annual Silver Santa Drive.
The program provides Christmas gift bags to seniors enrolled in the department's "R-U-OK" wellness check program.
Requested donation items include band-aids, blankets, pens, large-print crossword books, and jigsaw puzzles.
Donations can be dropped off at the following locations through Dec. 1:
- Belton Police Headquarters
- Belton Area Chamber of Commerce
- Planet Fitness in Belton
Learn more about the program here.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.