Texas GOP leaders call midterm losses a 'wakeup call'

KILLEEN, Texas— Now that Texans have voted blue and made their voices heard at the polls, Republican leaders are grappling with what the results mean for the GOP.

While many Republicans were voted out, Congressman Pete Sessions was one of the fortunate lawmakers re-elected on Tuesday. He said this midterm was a message of discontent with the Republican Party from their constituents and the American people.

"I would say it's a wakeup call. It's hard to know if it's cataclysmic," Sessions said.

Bell County GOP Precinct Chair Dennis Faulkner agrees.

"Certainly voters are looking for change. That was clearly communicated. We absolutely respect that, and I think from all parties' perspectives, we need to be a little soul searching," Faulkner said.

Sessions said the party has an opportunity to create more outreach with districts and alleviate pressure points.

"Attempting to work with people, schools, people, on the confidence not only about the job that we can do but as congress but the need to support the free enterprise system, jobs and investment," Sessions said.

Faulkner said he is hearing directly from voters about what matters most to them.

"Hearing from voters, kitchen table issues are our number one. I think for most folks it is what is directly affecting them right now and their personal economics," Faulkner said.

Faulkner said the difference in voter numbers speaks loudly.

"If go back and you look back data wise, Democrats almost matched what they had in 24 that came out and voted, and Republicans did not. They were 20 to 30 percent across the board down from that," Faulkner said.

Moving forward, McLennan GOP Chair Christopher De Cluitt said Republicans need to focus.

"We're working on plans to restructure and win back because this is the first time in almost 26 years that we've not been in control of the state legislature," De Cluitt said.

All of them agree that the party remains committed to conservative values, and they will return ready for the next election.

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