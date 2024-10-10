Open in App
    Micah Kirven honored at Mexia High School following death

    By Marc Monroy,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44eipT_0w1hqZnd00

    Micah Kirven died last week after suffering cardiac arrest that originated from an asthma attack.

    • Micah Kirven's family took him around the track field one last time
    • Kirven played multiple sports including basketball, track & field, and football

    BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

    Abraham Saldana is one of the many Central Texas neighbors that came to the final horn ceremony to honor the late Micah Kirven.

    "It's a different feeling because we are all so young and most of us have not experienced death, so it hit us really hard," Saldana said.

    But it hits a little closer to home for him — he used to play football with Kirven in middle school during lunch hours.

    "To know that it's in your class and one of your friends — it's a different feeling," Saldana said.

    He, along with many others in the community, felt the same way as they saw Micah's coffin being carried by the football team, as he took the field one last time.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UDaGQ_0w1hqZnd00 Marc Monroy, 25 News
    Football team carrying Micah's coffin

    Along with them, the family was at center field as they got to see their son, brother, and nephew on the field for the last time.

    "We had this little inside joke, and we used to call each other coach because I used to have this little lisp," Saldana said.

    25 News' Marc Monroy spoke with many people in the surrounding neighborhoods, who say Micah was one of the kindest souls — even beyond the football field.

    "All my prayers go out to the family right now, because I know they're definitely having it the most hard out of all of us," Saldana said.

    "I hope that all of us get through this together."

    Although Micah is gone, the community will never forget his impact.

