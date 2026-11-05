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Vikings make QB change: Carson Wentz to start vs. Bills as Kyler Murray deals with injury
By Garrett Podell,5 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings (6-1) are making a change at starting quarterback. Coach Kevin O'Connell announced Thursday that Kyler Murray has a "hamstring strain" and veteran backup Carson Wentz will start for the Vikings against the Buffalo Bills (6-1) on "Monday Night Football" in Week 9. O'Connell said Murray is considered...