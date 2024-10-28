Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 247Sports

    WATCH: Kyle Pitts appears to drop the football before crossing the goal line in win vs. Bucs

    By Declan Walsh,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Tampa Bay BuccaneersKyle Pitts performanceNfl game analysisAtlanta FalconsAmerican footballReferee decisions

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    West Coast Weekly: Deion Sanders earns validation, punches Colorado bowl ticket; Boise State paves CFP path
    247Sports2 days ago
    No. 3 Penn State vs. Washington in White Out remains in play for night kick, TV channel TBD
    247Sports2 days ago
    Analyzing the playoff outlook for Kansas State
    247Sports21 hours ago
    OL TK Muex decommits from Miami
    247Sports1 day ago
    Henry Parrish Jr. prepared to pack run game for rainy Week 10 trip to Fayetteville
    247Sports21 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    How to watch & listen to Oklahoma vs Maine
    247Sports21 hours ago
    Top-ranked player in state of Missouri commits to Tennessee baseball
    247Sports20 hours ago
    Razorbacks prepare for stout Ole Miss team
    247Sports18 hours ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Penn State injury update: DE Dani Dennis-Sutton tracking to be game-time decision vs. No. 4 Ohio State
    247Sports2 days ago
    Wolverine insider Zach Shaw joins the Autzen Audibles podcast to preview Saturday's game
    247Sports21 hours ago
    Taking a knee in Southern California hits just right for WSU
    247Sports2 days ago
    Everything Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after Tuesday practice of Florida week
    247Sports19 hours ago
    Four-star PG Chance Mallory decommits from Virginia, reopens recruitment
    247Sports21 hours ago
    Takeaways: Tennessee offense struggles in exhibition loss to Indiana
    247Sports2 days ago
    Mark Pope gets the preseason push he was looking for in win over Minnesota State
    247Sports16 hours ago
    Kentucky's Pope praises Andrew Carr's ability to 'stack decisions'
    247Sports16 hours ago
    Arizona State commit Benjamin Alefaio is the latest big time player added to the '25 Polynesian Bowl
    247Sports1 day ago
    Latest intel on Drew Allar's injury status
    247Sports1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Mindset Of Aaron Judge Heading Into Game 5
    247Sports15 hours ago
    Alabama Baseball Has Big Finish To Fall Work
    247Sports21 hours ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Former college housing in Denver becomes affordable apartments
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Kansas State earns commitment from Darien Whitaker Jr.
    247Sports1 day ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    Florida's HOA Rules: From the Ridiculous to the Unbelievable - Mrs. Kravitz Would Be Proud
    Edmond Thorne5 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy