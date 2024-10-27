Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 247Sports

    Iowa Football: Kickoff time against Wisconsin announced

    By David Eickholt,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Iowa CityIowa football updatesCollege footballAmerican footballCollege SportsLuke Fickell

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Iowa Football: Brendan Sullivan sparks Hawkeyes in dazzling debut in win over Northwestern
    247Sports1 day ago
    Iowa lands Williamsburg athlete Rayce Heitman as preferred walk-on: "It's like a family at Iowa"
    247Sports19 hours ago
    Nick Saban Didn't Hesitate When Naming The Best Team In College Football
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    New TNA Knockouts Champion Crowned – Details
    ewrestlingnews.com1 day ago
    Wisconsin's Greg Gard listed as potential coach on a hot seat
    Wisconsin Badgers On SI22 hours ago
    Camera Catches Caitlin Clark's Viral Reaction in Iowa Return
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Look: Kate Martin's Girlfriend Turning Heads In Iowa
    The Spun1 day ago
    Michelle Obama says she's a 'little angry' at the hesitation to vote for Harris
    NPR1 day ago
    Matt Rhule proud of Nebraska's fight against No. 4 Ohio State
    247Sports10 hours ago
    Breaking: Gavin Sidwar has de-committed from Rutgers football
    247Sports13 hours ago
    NFL punishes Packers player ahead of Week 8 matchup against the Jaguars
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin Hilariously Model Iowa Rings in Homecoming Return
    Women's Fastbreak On SI1 day ago
    The Fish Fry At This Charming Restaurant In Wisconsin Is Out-Of-This-World Delicious
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    Shohei Ohtani suffers horror injury in nightmare blow for Dodgers during World Series Game 2
    Daily Mail1 day ago
    Playoff pods set for all seven classes in Iowa high school football
    High School On SI1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Paul Finebaum Reacts To Ohio State Barely Escaping Nebraska Saturday
    The Spun18 hours ago
    No. 17 Boise State-UNLV Set To Clash In MW Rematch
    247Sports2 days ago
    Colorado football notes: Buffs crack top 25 in AP poll, LaJohntay Wester earns No. 1 jersey
    247Sports19 hours ago
    Nebraska basketball still working through potential rotation
    247Sports9 hours ago
    Michigan State football commit receives Wisconsin crystal ball
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group21 hours ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    College football rankings cause confusion as Missouri retains AP Top 25 spot, Colorado enters in Week 10
    247Sports17 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Taking a knee in Southern California hits just right for WSU
    247Sports17 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    Doug Pederson had a nine word response to playing Green Bay this week
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    AP Top 25 rankings: Colorado enters poll as LSU plummets, Texas A&M, Notre Dame rise ahead of Week 10
    247Sports19 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy